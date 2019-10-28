‘Jingle, Mingle & Shop’ returns Sunday

POINT PLEASANT — With the Halloween season coming to an end, Holiday shopping is on the minds of many individuals and the Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its pre-Christmas shopping event this weekend.

Jingle, Mingle & Shop, hosted by the Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce, is set for Sunday, Nov. 3 from 1- 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education office.

Along with being able to shop for various items such as clothing items, jewelry, purses, cosmetics, crafts, Tupperware, dips, and baking mixes provided by local businesses and local independent sales consultants, there will also be a style show, crafters showcasing their work, a cash drawing, door prize drawings and light refreshments.

Vendors for the evening will include Cromley’s Cookies, Color Street, Avon, Sexton Creations, Thirty-One, Siders Jewlers, Scentsy and Younique Cosmetics to name a few.

Vendors tables are $50 each plus 10 percent of the vendor’s sales.

The clothing items featured and modeled during the fashion show will available for purchase at the event. Tickets for the cash drawing will available for purchase at the door.

This event is a fundraiser for the chamber with proceeds going to the Mason County Economic Development and Support Fund which will enable small businesses in Mason County to apply for and receive grant funds. .

Jingle, Mingle & Shop is way for those in the community to not only get a head start on their Christmas shopping, but also support local businesses, local independent sales consultants, and the chamber.

For further information, contact Hilda Austin at 304-675-1050 or email mccofc@pointpleasantwv.org.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

