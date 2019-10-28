A Herd Homecoming

HUNTINGTON — Homecoming weekend at Marshall University included a memorable kick with no time left on the clock and a $1 million donation from a famous alumnus to be placed towards the school’s new baseball facility.
It was reported over the weekend, Rick Reed, a former Marshall and major league pitcher made the donation. According to the Associated Press, “The contribution will go toward a ballpark scheduled to open in March 2021 in Huntington. Reed says Marshall has been in need of a new stadium for a long time and that he was happy to make the donation. The contribution was announced Saturday at a groundbreaking ceremony at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex. Reed is a Huntington native who pitched for Marshall in the mid-1980s and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1986.”
On the football field Saturday, Emma Ellis and Parker D’Antoni were named Miss and Mr. Marshall, respectively. Homecoming parade co-grand marshals were NASA engineers Gary Ray and Bob Lang from the MU Class of 1967.
Saturday ended with Senior Justin Rohrwasser booting a career-long 53-yard field goal as time expired, allowing the Marshall football team to claim a thrilling 26-23 victory over visiting Western Kentucky in a Conference USA East Division matchup at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
