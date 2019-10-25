For the record: Arrests reported

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made Oct. 8-20: Brent A. Beverly, 40, Logan, fleeing from officer in vehicle, fleeing while DUI, possession of controlled substance, arrested by Deputy Butler. Paul W. Matheny, 39, Leon, capias, arrested by Lt. Greene. William M. Wilson, 24, Point Pleasant, obstructing an officer, battery on a police officer, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Corey A. Turner, 31, Barboursville, fourth degree arson attempt, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Brenton L. Glover, 33, Gallipolis Ferry, fugitive from justice, joyriding, arrested by Deputy Butler. Stone A. Erwin, 20, Apple Grove, breaking and entering, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Sammie L. Doolittle, II, 23, Point Pleasant, probation revocation, fleeing on foot, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Tre M. Craddock, 19, Point Pleasant, obstructing an officer, arrested by Deputy Anderson.

