Trick-or-treat, Halloween events calendar

Saturday, Oct. 26

POINT PLEASANT — Fort Randolph’s Harvest Fest and Tales in the Tavern from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. This is the only time in the year when the fort is open to public during evening hours. As with many events at Fort Randolph, this event is free of charge, but donations to the fort are welcomed and appreciated. The event is put on each year by the Fort Randolph Committee. Visitors of the fort will be able to explore the grounds, seeing re-enactors busy with various activities. Food, such as beans, will be cooked on an open flame and other snacks will be available as well.

LETART — The annual Halloween party at the Letart Community Building will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. There will be costume judging, decorated pumpkin judging, games and snacks. Those attending are asked to bring a finger food and drink to share.

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Trunk-or-treat, Hampton Inn, 444 Upper River Road, costumes, special guest, face painting, live music, candy, from 4-6 p.m. Family fun. Rain or shine.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

MASON — From 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a Trunk or Treat at Wahama High School. The Students Against Destructive Decisions are hosting this inaugural event. Open to children ages three to eight years, there will be treats and fun in the upper school parking lot. Those attending are asked to park in the lower lot. Businesses and individuals are invited to decorate their vehicle trunks and pass out candy or treats. Those wishing to enter a decorated vehicle must call the school at 304-773-5539 to register.

Thursday, Oct. 31.

POINT PLEASANT — Trick-or-treat, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

NEW HAVEN — Trick-or-treat, 6-7 p.m.

MASON — Trick-or-treat, 6-7 p.m.

HARTFORD — Trick-or-treat, 6-7 p.m.

MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Commission sets trick-or-treat for the unincorporated, outlying areas of the county which this year is set for 5:30-7 p.m.

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Halloween Block Party sponsored by Get to the Point WV, 6-8 p.m. on Main Street following Point Pleasant’s trick-or-treat. Free admission. Free candy, hot dogs, popcorn, games, costume contest, spooky maze. Musical performance by Blue Moves. At 7 p.m., the Sanderson Sisters, from the popular Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus” will be judging the costume contest which will will be held on the Point Pleasant Post Office’s steps. The winners from each category will be awarded a prize. Once the sun sets on the block party, the movie “Halloweentown”will be playing from 7:30-9:10 p.m. To round out the event, a meet and greet with the Sanderson Sisters at Solid Rock Studios will take place directly after the block party at 8 p.m. Individuals are encouraged to bring their own cameras to get pictures.

MASON — Halloween party following trick-or-treat in Mason, begins at 7 p.m. at the fire station, and is being sponsored by the Mason Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. There will be a costume contest, as well as food, music, treats and crafts.

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Fire Station will be the site of the annual Halloween party in that town. Scheduled for 7:30 p.m., there will be music, costume judging and light refreshments.

HARTFORD — The Town of Hartford will host its annual Halloween party at the community center immediately following trick-or-treat at 7 p.m. There will be judging for costumes and decorated pumpkins, and refreshments will be served.

Email additional events for free publication consideration to pprnews@aimmediamidwest.com.