Fundraising efforts for the animal shelter

POINT PLEASANT — The 2018 Ms. Paws and Claws Queen has been working hard this year for the local animal shelter, holding several fundraising events.

Since January, Jesica Cornell has raised a total of $1,500 for the Mason County Animal Shelter as well as collected several donated items for the animal shelter including 831 pounds of dry dog food, 119 cans of wet dog food, 253 pounds of cat litter, 161 pounds of dry cat food, 174 cans of wet cat food, 93 bags of dog treats, 26 bags of cat treats, 70 food bowls, 12 bottles/boxes of laundry detergent, four gallon jugs of bleach, four 120ml milk bottles, 10 bath towels, two containers of kitten formula, two containers of puppy formula, four 60ml milk bottle, four 8oz bottles of hand sanitizer, two six-count ball cat toys, six dog bandanas, 40 dog toys, one set of dog shears, one set of dog nail clippers, one set of cat nail clippers, 28 dog harnesses, 39 dog collars, four cat collars, six six-pack rolls of Scott paper towels, three 34 count trash bags, three buckets, two dog food scoops, three cat litter scoops, two 45oz Mr. Clean cleaners, two 48oz pine sol cleaners, two packages of Clorox wipes, eight bottles of 24oz dawn soap, two boxes of disposable gloves, 47 leashes, two sets of Dial hand soap, one beef knee cap bone, 12 21.6oz gain soap sets, two 40oz Mr. Clean cleaners, six crate carriers, one water dish, four thick blankets and one dental care kit for dogs.

Cornell made and sold peanut butter eggs during Easter, held two bake sales, hosted an online photo contest and hosted a vendor bingo which featured items donated from local business and third-party businesses. She also held giveaways for a wreath, a grill and a laundry bundle.

Along with these fundraising efforts, she has also collected personal donations from individuals wanting to help the animal shelter and she reached out to the business owners of Rural King for donations. Due to this, the representatives of Rural King are working with Cornell and the other representative of the Paws and Claws pageant and donating bags of dog food to the animal shelter that are normally trashed from being damaged in the store.

“As a community I feel like we have room to grow and bring more awareness to our community in different events,” said Cornell. “The shelter is always looking for volunteers to help bring in donations for the animals. I personally would like to see more activities in our area to make people more aware of the issues we have.”

At this time, Cornell and her fellow representatives of the Paws and Claws pageant are holding a t-shirt fundraiser with all of the proceeds going to the animal shelter. The t-shirts, which say “My Favorite Breed is Adopted,” cost $15 each and come in sizes small through extra-large. For those interested in purchasing a t-shirt, contact a Paws and Claws pageant representative. All orders and money must be in by Friday, Nov. 1.

The Paws and Claws pageant and its representatives support the animal shelter. The 2019 Paws and Claws Pageant will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. and is open to ladies of any age as well as has a few divisions for boys.

“Our main goal for the pageant is to hold fundraisers and spread the word about how others can help impact an animal’s life,” said Cornell. “We encourage everyone to compete and have fun at the pageant because all of the money raised from the pageant goes towards the animal shelter.“

Ms. Paws and Claws Jesica Cornell pictured at one of the bake sales she held for the animal shelter. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_Paws2-1-.jpg Ms. Paws and Claws Jesica Cornell pictured at one of the bake sales she held for the animal shelter. Courtesy Ms. Paws and Claws Jesica Cornell pictured in front of the donations for the animal shelter made from the recent vendor bingo event. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_Paws2-2-.jpg Ms. Paws and Claws Jesica Cornell pictured in front of the donations for the animal shelter made from the recent vendor bingo event. Courtesy

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

