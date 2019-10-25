BOE approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT —The Mason County Board of Education members recently met for a special regular business meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were President Jared Billings, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

Joyce Banks, Kimberly Bond, Andrea Henderson, Brianne Solomon, JoAnn Thomas and Jenny Wamsley, as approved drivers for the 2019-20 school year. Their driving records have been approved by the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Volunteers from Beale Elementary, New Haven Elementary, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School and Point Pleasant Primary School.

Out of state travel for Hannan Junior/Senior High School FFA students, Matthew Douthit and Angie Holley, to travel to Indianapolis, Ind., Oct. 29-Nov. 1, to attend the National FFA Convention. Mason County Career Center will be the funding source.

Out of state travel for Wahama Junior/Senior High School FFA students, Brook Neal, and approved chaperones, to travel to Indianapolis, Oct. 29-Nov. 1, to attend the National FFA Convention. Mason County Career Center will be the funding source.

The request for three Mason County Students to attend school in Jackson County for the 2019-20 school year.

Family Medical Leave for Debra Byus, teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Amanda Evick, teacher, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Jonathan Hersman, teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Tiffany Hersman, counselor, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The employment of Tiffany Jenkins, LD/BD/MI teacher, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, Job #502-849-P, 200 days, state position code 215, effective Oct. 24.

The employment of the following as substitute teachers, Job #001-041-P, effective for the 2019-20 school year: Olivia Bond, Nancy Finnicum and Michael Marrero.

The resignation of Joseph Nott, carpenter II, groundsman, painter, general maintenance, effective Jan.31, 2020, due to retirement.

The resignation of Elizabeth Stewart, substitute aide, effective Oct. 4, 2019.

The following reclassifications in accordance with WV Code 18-A-4-8, effective 2019-20 school year: Lisa Higginbotham (Leon Elementary) and Rebecca Porter (Roosevelt Elementary) from cook III to cook III/cafeteria manager.

The transfer of Monica Baker, cook, Roosevelt Elementary, to secretary II, Hannan JR/SR High, job #501-612-C, 220 days, pay grade E, state position code 536, effective Oct. 24.

The transfer of Jodie Craft, aide, central office itinerant (210) to central office itinerant (216), job #001-071-I, 200 days, pay grade C, state position code 503, effective Oct. 24.

The employment of Laura Beatty-Hall, cook, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, job #502-812-C, pay grade C, state position code 677, effective Oct. 24. Ms. Beatty-Hall is being employed from the Reduction-in-Force list.

The employment of Ray Robinson, bus operator, route #183, job #014-156-C, pay grade D, 200 days, state position code 655, effective Oct. 24.

The employment of Randy Williamson, custodian, Wahama JR/SR High, job #503-710-C, pay grade C, 220 days, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., evening shift, state position code 683, effective Oct. 24.

The employment of the following as substitute cooks, job #001-053-I, effective for the 2019-20 school year: Tracy Diehl, Jennifer Randolph, Christina Rickard, Heidi Stone, Stacy Thompson and Amy Wray.

The employment of the following as substitute custodians, job #001-047-C, effective for the 2019-20 school year: Melissa Doss, Mildred McMunn, Jasper Pearson, Larry Sneed and Robert Watson.

The employment of Adam Watson, homebound/alternative education, on an as needed basis, job #001-045-E, effective for the 2019-20 school year.

The employment of Karen Pauley, bus operator, New Haven Area Extracurricular Bus Route, job #001-600-E, effective Oct. 24.

The employment of Kira Northup, junior high assistant volleyball coach, Wahama JR/SR High, job #503-242-S, effective Oct. 24.

The school board members reviewed the monthly financial statements. The ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements were approved for total amount of $675,137.26.

In other business, a report was given by Financial Director Gary Hendricks concerning the required budget revisions resulting from HB206.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for this evening, Nov.12, 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education office.