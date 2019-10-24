White to keynote MCCF benefit dinner

POINT PLEASANT — The members of the Community Foundation of Mason County (MCCF) have chosen their speaker for this year’s benefit dinner.

Greg White is a former head coach at Marshall University and assistant coach for the UCLA Bruins. White is also a well-known and popular motivational speaker on the circuit in both the athletics and business world.

“The Community Foundation of Mason County is extremely fortunate to host Greg White at our 2019 benefit dinner,” said Christy Sizemore, executive director of the MCCF, Inc. “Coach White is quite the impressive individual. MCCF could not have asked for a better individual to support our Community Foundation efforts and inspire our community.”

The 2019 Annual Community Celebration Benefit Dinner is set for Thursday, Nov. 7 at Riverside Golf Course in Mason. The reception with White will take place from 5-6 p.m. and the benefit dinner will be held from 6-8 p.m.

“I have known Greg White for many years and agree with Christy that MCCF absolutely could have not selected a more fitting keynote speaker. The Community Foundation of Mason County is excited about our focus of Community Service- Civic Leadership for The Youth of Mason County,” added Mario Liberatore board chair of the MCCF, Inc.

Sizemore commented the tickets for this event will not last long as they can only sell as many the venue holds.

“Get your tickets fast before you miss out on this spectacular opportunity to meet and hear Mr. White motivate our community,” said Sizemore.

To purchase tickets for this event, individuals should visit mccfinc.org. For further information or questions contact Christy Sizemore, at christy@mccfinc.org; Jennifer Pitts, program manager, at info@mccfinc.org; or call the MCCF office at 304-372-4500.

Greg White will be the keynote speaker for this year’s Community Foundation of Mason County benefit dinner. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_greg-white-picture.jpg Greg White will be the keynote speaker for this year’s Community Foundation of Mason County benefit dinner. Courtesy Greg White back in the day when he was a Marshall University basketball player. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_GregWhite-basketball-pic.jpg Greg White back in the day when he was a Marshall University basketball player. Courtesy