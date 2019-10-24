New Haven addresses pool problems

NEW HAVEN — The municipal swimming pool was once again the main topic of discussion when the New Haven Council held its most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Greg Kaylor, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Steve Carpenter, Matt Shell, Grant Hysell and Roy Dale Grimm.

The mayor reported that workers think they found the problem with the pool leaking. He stated pool putty has been ordered and will be applied to hopefully stop the leak. Kaylor added the putty worked on an earlier leak at his personal pool.

He emphasized that the pool problems must be fixed as soon as possible to assure members of the pool committee that the facility will be open next year. The committee members raise funds all year long to ensure there is enough money to operate the pool and offer free admission to everyone.

There are also plans to replace a portion of the concrete pad that surrounds the pool. The area to be replaced is near the low diving board. It was recently learned that there are multiple layers of concrete in the area that will have to be removed.

Also during the meeting, council voted to take Tyler Grimm off his probationary period as supervisor. This came following an executive session, and Grimm was given a $1 per hour increase in pay. Councilman Grimm abstained from the vote.

In other action, the council:

Heard water project questions and concerns from resident Harry Roush;

Agreed to purchase winter work attire for employees, plus coveralls and boots for new workers;

Agreed to replace a water pump;

Decided to get more information from a person wanting to build two houses on Butler Street; and,

Tabled until the next meeting giving the fire department two out-of-service police cars to use for auto extrication training.

The next regular meeting will be Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-17.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.