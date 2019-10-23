For the record: Reported purse snatching attempt

Point Pleasant Police Chief Joe Veith states the Point Pleasant Police Department received a report that on Tuesday, around 9:30 a.m., an unknown, white male approached a female while she was walking along Viand Street. The male reportedly attempted to grab the purse the woman was carrying or allegedly grab her. The victim fled on foot, leaving the scene without injury or any of her personal items being taken. Veith asks members of the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times. Anyone with information on this incident should call the Point PD at 304-675-1104.

