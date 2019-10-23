‘Sugar Plum Stroll’ returns Nov. 9

POINT PLEASANT — Though Christmas is still a few months away, many people are already thinking of their holiday shopping.

To give individuals exclusive deals, the merchants of Main Street in Point Pleasant are once again bringing back the Sugar Plum Stroll on Saturday, Nov. 9 for its fourth year.

The stroll will kick off at 4 p.m. and those who purchased a VIP ticket will first go to People’s Bank in Point Pleasant to pick up their swag bags at 3 p.m. and then follow to the reception being held at the Gallery at 409. While at the reception, the VIPs will be able to peruse the goodies in their swag bags and enjoy snacks and drinks. For those interested in grabbing a more fortified drink, the Red Parrot, which shares a door with the gallery, will be open. It’s reported the merchants have worked hard this year to provide a swag bag for their VIPs.

Though the VIP tickets are sold out for this year, there are still activities going on along the stroll as well as access to the participating stores’ exclusive Sugar Plum Stroll deals.

All who attend the event are encouraged to participate in the Sugar Plum Stroll Bingo. Each shopper will be given a bingo card and the goal will be for the individual to visit each participating business to receive a stamp in order to be eligible to win the grand prize. If a shopper makes a purchase at the business, the individual will receive extra tickets towards winning the grand prize.

Along with all of the holiday shopping taking place, Main Street will look as if Christmas is waiting at the door with festive decorations and lights. The lighting of the Christmas lights on Main Street will take place and there will be Christmas carolers singing everyone’s favorite Christmas tunes. Also, to keep shoppers refreshed, many participating businesses will have holiday treats readily available such as cookies, hot cocoa and cider.

Main Street was packed with shoppers during last year’s Sugar Plum Stroll. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_Stroll6-2-.jpg Main Street was packed with shoppers during last year’s Sugar Plum Stroll. Courtesy

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.