Point Halloween Block Party, trick-or-treat set

POINT PLEASANT — Halloween is right around the corner which means the youth in the county are ready for the fun, festive events planned around Mason County.

This year, the Point Pleasant Halloween Block Party sponsored by Get to the Point WV, a returning Halloween favorite for the whole family, is set for Thursday, Oct. 31. The free event will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Main Street following Point Pleasant’s trick-or-treat, which will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m., also on Oct. 31.

Several merchants on Main Street will be handing out treats for the trick-or-treaters as well as have Halloween games open and ready for play throughout the full two hours of the event. A Spooky Maze, located at the 300-block of Main Street, will be open throughout the event for those wanting to give themselves a little scare and free refreshments, hot dogs and popcorn will be served for those who need a snack. Blue Moves will be providing the tunes for the evening. They are a local band who frequent many local festivals and venues, performing the musical styling of artists such as Elton John, The Beatles and Billy Joel as well as some hits in R&B, jazz, rock and country.

At 7 p.m., the Sanderson Sisters, from popular the Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus” will be judging the costume contest which will will be held on the Point Pleasant Post Office’s steps. The winners from each category will be awarded a prize.

Once the sun sets on the block party, the movie “Halloweentown”will be playing from 7:30-9:10 p.m.

To round out the event, a meet and greet with the Sanderson Sisters at Solid Rock Studios will take place directly after the block party at 8 p.m. Individuals are encouraged to bring their own cameras to get pictures.

Dusty Morrison, block party chairman, shared in the case of inclement weather, the block party will be rescheduled to coincide with any new trick-or-treat rain date announced by the City of Point Pleasant.

Days and times for trick-or-treat in the area are set for municipalities by their respective councils. The Mason County Commission sets trick-or-treat for the unincorporated, outlying areas of the county which this year is set for Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Jack Skellington was seen roaming around Main Street during last year’s block party. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_10.26-Jack.jpg Jack Skellington was seen roaming around Main Street during last year’s block party. File Photos At last year’s block party, the costume contest brought in quite a crowd. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_10.26-Party-3.jpg At last year’s block party, the costume contest brought in quite a crowd. File Photos Pictured are youth participating in games for candy at the block party. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_10.26-Party-18.jpg Pictured are youth participating in games for candy at the block party. File Photos

Annual event returns Oct. 31

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.