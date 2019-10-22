Hannan students take top honors in Capital City Pumpkin Drop

ASHTON — Students from Hannan Junior/Senior High School participated in the Capital City Pumpkin Drop that was held last Thursday in Charleston, placing first overall and taking a special honor for “most creative.”

The event took place at the Appalachian Power Park and the participating students had to make a recyclable, uniquely designed device that would be able to allow a pumpkin to survive a 50-foot drop. The overall size and overall weight of the pumpkin was taken into account and the students had to write a report outlining their entire process.

A team of Hannan juniors and seniors participated against teams from 15 other counties across the state. Team members consisted of Sydnee Holley, Karria Hall, Jordan Fitzwater, Violet Moore, Rebecca Wallace, Morgan Porter and Siera Gibas.

“As their science teacher, I see this as the academic achievement,” said Ian Duff. “These students had to use critical thinking skills and teamwork in a way they had never had to before, which was to construct an actual device for a concrete goal/objective.”

