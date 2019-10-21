Tayengco named National Merit Scholar semi-finalist

POINT PLEASANT — A local high school senior has recently been named a semi-finalist for the National Merit Scholar Award.

Last year, Dylan Tayengco scored in the top one percent in the nation on his PSAT (Pre Scholastic Assessment Test) which qualified him as semi-finalist for the National Merit Scholar Award. He is currently finishing his senior year at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School. Tayengco is involved in several activities at his school; he is the president of the National Honor Society, drum major of the Black Knights Marching Band and a leading member of the Black Knights Tennis Team.

“It has been a challenging year and I plan to cultivate my passion and find a career that leads me to serve and help our community,” said Tayengco.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced its 2020 list of high school semi-finalists who will compete for a share of 7,600 scholarships worth more than $31 million. Finalists will be announced nationally between April and July next year. About 1.5 million high school juniors from 21,000 high schools in the United States entered the academic competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT / Scholarship Qualifying Test. The highest-scoring students in each state represent the pool of 16,000 semifinalist who represent about 1 percent of United States high school seniors.

Dylan Tayengco https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_Tayengco.jpg Dylan Tayengco Claire Cottrill | Courtesy