Bend Area schedule for trick-or-treat events

BEND AREA — Children in the Bend Area will have plenty of opportunities to don their masks and costumes and receive Halloween treats.

Trick-or-treat will be held in the municipalities of New Haven, Mason, and Hartford on Oct. 31 from 6 to 7 p.m. There will be additional events prior to that date, however.

The annual Halloween party at the Letart Community Building will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. There will be costume judging, decorated pumpkin judging, games and snacks. Those attending are asked to bring a finger food and drink to share.

On Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a Trunk or Treat at Wahama High School. The Students Against Destructive Decisions are hosting this inaugural event. Open to children ages three to eight years, there will be treats and fun in the upper school parking lot. Those attending are asked to park in the lower lot.

Businesses and individuals are invited to decorate their vehicle trunks and pass out candy or treats. Those wishing to enter a decorated vehicle must call the school at 304-773-5539 to register.

Prior to the town trick-or-treat, Faith Baptist Church in Mason will also be hosting a Trunk or Treat event. It will be held Oct. 31 in the church parking lot from 5 to 6 p.m.

For the first time in many years, there will be a Halloween party following trick-or-treat in Mason. It will begin at 7 p.m. at the fire station, and is being sponsored by the Mason Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. There will be a costume contest, as well as food, music, treats and crafts.

The New Haven Fire Station will be the site of the annual Halloween party in that town. Scheduled for 7:30 p.m., there will be music, costume judging and light refreshments.

The Town of Hartford will host its annual Halloween party at the community center immediately following trick-or-treat at 7 p.m. There will be judging for costumes and decorated pumpkins, and refreshments will be served.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-14.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.