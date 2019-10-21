Handmade Holiday Treasures craft show set

POINT PLEASANT — Mason County is full of talented crafters and artists and this weekend individuals will have the opportunity to purchase unique gifts for their loved ones for this holiday season.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the members of the Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) will be holding their annual “Handmade Holiday Treasures” Craft Show at the National Guard Armory located on Route 62 North in Point Pleasant. Yearly, the Mason County CEOS members sponsor this event as a way of showcasing the talents of many local crafters and artists shared Mason County CEOS President Clinedda Austin. This tradition began in 1985, making this its 34th year.

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., individuals will be able to shop around the National Guard Armory. There will be approximately 36 different vendors on site ranging from independent handmade sellers to independent direct sales consultants. Austin shared some of the handmade items that will be available for purchase include wreaths and various wood works. Each vendor will be donating a door prize which will be drawn for throughout the day as well. Also, refreshments such as homemade soup, hot dogs, and more will be available for purchase.

During the inaugural “Handmade Holiday Treasures” Craft Show, the items on display were not for purchase. However, due to many requests from individuals wanting to the purchase the items, in 1986 the displayed items were available for purchase and the show has continued on the same way since that time.

“Handmade Holiday Treasures” craft show this Saturday

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

