Town of Mason curtails excess spending

MASON — Members of the Mason Town Council have vowed to curtail excess spending in an effort to not exceed income during the present fiscal year, and those cuts began at their most recent meeting.

Upon recommendation from Mayor Donna Dennis, the council agreed to put a wastewater upgrade project on hold, as well as stop all donations and advertising purchases.

The wastewater project is the second phase of one that would have rehabilitated or replaced the sewer collection lines throughout the town. Approximately $9,300 is already owed to the engineers for preliminary work, but the mayor said that cost could reach up to $60,000 before the project might receive funding.

With no known problems existing at the time, Dennis said she would like to see the project halted for the time being. The council members agreed with the understanding that the engineers would have to be paid for work done so far.

The mayor also urged the council to stop all donations and ads, after receiving a request from a high school organization. She said around $1,600 was spent last year on signs at the ballfield and school, as well as donations to school activities. The council agreed.

In other action, the council:

Held the third and final reading of an ordinance amendment limiting the number of times a person can burn brush per year;

Agreed to look at amending the election ordinance at the next meeting;

Agreed to allow the police department to issue a citation to one business in town that refuses to pay for a business license;

Approved two project drawdowns as submitted, $118,814.15 for the phase one wastewater project, and $23,233.45 for the water project;

Agreed to close the park restrooms for the season on Nov. 1, with a portable toilet to be rented in December for Christmas activities;

Reminded residents that trick-or-treat is Oct. 31 from 6 to 7 p.m., with a party to follow from 7 to 8 p.m. at the fire station; and,

Decided on a parade, visit with Santa, lighted trees in the park, and a house decorating contest as Christmas activities, with dates and details to be announced.

Attending were the mayor and council members Becky Pearson, Sarah Stover, Sharon Kearns, and Steve Ohlinger.

The next meeting will be Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

