Mason Harvest Festival scenes

A professional chainsaw carver from the Mason Dixon Boys, LLC is pictured as he begins carving a black bear at the Mason Harvest Festival Saturday.

Petting a porcupine isn’t an everyday occurrence for most people, but they were able to do it at the Mason Harvest Festival Saturday.

An inflatable rock climbing mountain awaited children at the Mason park Saturday during the annual Harvest Festival. Other activities included a bounce house and the Euro-bungee.

It was a shopper’s delight at the Mason Harvest Festival, as vendors outlined the park with their wares, such as quilts, handmade soaps and bath bombs, doll clothes, candy, bird feeders and more.

A display to commemorate their day at the Mason Harvest Festival was set up at the entrance of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park on Saturday.

Adults enjoyed games of bingo, with each win offering a $5 prize, at the Mason Harvest Festival.

A ton of shelled corn made a fun pit for those attending Mason’s Harvest Festival.