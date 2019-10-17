Upcoming events set for FRN

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) met on Tuesday afternoon discussing the members’ upcoming events.

Teen Institute is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24 at Trinity United Methodist Church. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the day will end at 7 p.m. Some of the activities planned will be discussions with Lakin inmates, a discussion on healthy relationships as well as drug prevention and healthy eating, a vaping prevention focused escape room called “Escape the Vape,” a demonstration with a drug dog, a Teen Court mock trial and a Jeopardy game show to wrap up the event.

Teen Court will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 4:30 p.m. Two cases will be heard regarding vaping cases from Wahama Junior/Senior High School.

The FRN members as well as the Mason County Prevention Coalition members and other service providers will be participating in the Point Pleasant Halloween Block Party which will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31 on Main Street from 6-8 p.m. They will be set up outside of the WorkForce West Virginia Career Center and will have information and treats to hand out.

The Career Connections Quarterly Training event will be held on Nov. 14 in Parkersburg and will begin at 10 a.m., this will be including the Regional Youth Council meeting.

The annual Mason County Family Christmas will be held on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the old Central Elementary School gymnasium. Set up and other preparations will begin at noon.

In other business, the last sign-up for the Mason County Baby Pantry’s Christmas will be on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the baby pantry. After this date, only families via referrals will be added to the list.

The Greenbrier has donated 300 gifts to Mason County. Community Development Coordinator for Aetna Better Health Debbie Hon and others will be traveling to the Greenbrier to wrap gifts on Nov. 8 and in December FRN Executive Director Greg Fowler will be picking up the gifts.

The FRN recently received a $300 grant from Healthy Start for next year’s Back-to-School Bash. These funds will be used to purchase snacks, a jump rope and a water bottle for each child that attends the event.

Hon recommends toddlers, youths and teens need to keep up-to-date with their well child/ well adolescent check-ups and immunizations. New incentives are being offered for healthy behavior through Aetna Better Health and children up to age 13 can enroll in the Ted E. Bear Cub Club.

John Lehew, Mason County Schools director of special education, shared Mason County Schools is currently working with Pleasant Valley Hospital and Marshall University to establish a telephone mental health service for students at Point Pleasant Junior/ Senior High School (PPJ/SHS). Students will be able to receive mental health services from Prestera. Phase one of the project will be to purchase the appropriate equipment.

Bree Ramey of Workforce West Virginia Career Center has just moved to Mountain State Healthy Families this week. Rita Darst will be taking over her Career Connections sector at Workforce for Mason County.

Brittany Mitchell, Contact/Sexual Assault advocate, recently started the Mind Matters initiative at PPJ/SHS. The Mason County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) will be holding their next meeting on Nov. 21 at 11:45 a.m. at the Episcopal Church on Main Street in Point Pleasant.

Jennifer Thomas, Mason County Health Department administrator and nursing director, advises individuals aged six months and older should get their flu shots. She reported the annual Walk for Women sponsored by the Mason County CEOS will take place this Saturday, Oct. 19 at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant. Registration will be held at 10 a.m. and the walk will begin at 11 a.m.

Roxanne Smith, counselor for the Heart of Appalachia Educational Opportunity Center, reported FAFSA can now be filed for the year 2020-21. This year is a prior-prior year meaning tax income information for 2018 must be submitted.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-11.jpg

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.