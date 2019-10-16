Benefit planned for McConihay

POINT PLEASANT — Members of the Mason County Fair Board and the Mason County 4-H Leaders are joining together to hold a special benefit bingo night for one their own.

A few weeks prior to the Mason County Fair this year, Mason County Fair Board Member and 4-H Leader Curtis McConihay was in car accident. As of early September, McConihay returned to his home and began his outpatient therapy. He is working on his way towards full recovery, getting better each day, shared Mason County 4-H Leader Linda Roush. He has his neck brace off, but is still healing.

Due to the hospital bills and the cost of gas for traveling, McConihay’s fellow board members and fellow 4-H leaders are hosting a special benefit bingo night for him and his family this Saturday, Oct. 19 at the National Guard Armory located at 14194 Ohio River Road in Point Pleasant. The doors will open at 5 p.m. and bingo will begin at 6 p.m.

McConihay has helped and been a part of the Mason County 4-H program for several years and has been a Mason County Fair Board member for many years as well.

“We wanted to help him in some way,” said Roush. “Curt is always out there to help the kids and we all want to support him.”

All of the proceeds made from the evening will be going to McConihay and his family. The cost is $20 for 20 regular games and there will be also be three special games to play. Prizes will be awarded to winners of the evening for the 20 regular games as well as the three special games. Concessions will also be available for purchase.

Early bird tickets are not being sold for this special benefit bingo night, bingo boards must be purchased at the door when they open.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

