PPHS students collect over 6,000 non-perishable food items

POINT PLEASANT — During this year’s homecoming season, the Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS) students participated in a “Block the Door” food drive.

A school official reported the students collected 6,181 items including canned foods, Ramen noodles, boxes of macaroni and cheese, various boxes of stuffing, boxes of scalloped potatoes and boxes of jello.

The goal set for the students was to collect enough cans to completely barricade a teacher’s door. Classes were cancelled for the students for any teacher who had their door blocked. The students were given the opportunity to engage in fun activities during that class.

The items collected will be donated to the school’s food/clothes pantry, local community food pantries and local elementary schools for their food pantries.

During spring of last year, the PPJ/SHS students participated in a “Block the Door” food drive for the first time ever. The PPJ/SHS students collected 3,600 items last spring, so this year they have almost doubled their collection numbers.

The success of last spring’s “Block the Door” food drive was one of the most successful food drives Principal William Cottrill had seen within his years at PPJ/SHS.

One of the goal’s of this year’s homecoming that the staff at PPJ/SHS wanted to instill in the students was giving back to their community. A school official shared students worked twice as hard this time around because they knew they were collecting items for families in need for the holiday season.

A separate food drive is still taking place at PPJ/SHS via the cheerleading squad. The PPHS Cheerleaders are collecting food items at PPHS football games to donate to the Mason County Homeless Shelter for the holiday season.

Pictured are PPHS seniors with some of the collected food items, from left, Wyatt Stanley, Gavyn Buskirk, Lauren Gritt, Joseph Hersman, Braxton Yates and Jovone Johnson. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_1016BlockTheDoor.jpg Pictured are PPHS seniors with some of the collected food items, from left, Wyatt Stanley, Gavyn Buskirk, Lauren Gritt, Joseph Hersman, Braxton Yates and Jovone Johnson. Courtesy

Students collect over 6,000 food items

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

