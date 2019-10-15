BOE approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT —The Mason County Board of Education members recently met for a regular business meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were President Jared Billings, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

The placement of Kristen Cundiff, Rio Grande University student, Khloie Billings, Kerigan Blake, Shana Cochran, Molly Fisher, Beth Kearns, Joey Killingsworth, Leslie Meade, Kyra Meadows, Marshall University students, to do student teaching in Mason County schools for the 2019-20 fall semester.

Soni Roush, Lori Thomas and Robert Brook Thomas, as approved drivers for the 2019-20 school year. Their driving records have been approved by the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Volunteers from Ashton Elementary, Beale Elementary, Leon Elementary, New Haven Elementary, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School, Point Pleasant Primary and Roosevelt Elementary.

Out of state travel for Tim Click, Alesia Green and Stephen Pritchard, to travel to Phoenix, Ariz., Jan. 27-31, 2020, to attend The Summit on PLC at Work. Title II will be the funding source.

Out of state travel for Heather Lloyd, Lori Zuspan and Mindy Tyree, to travel to Atlanta, Ga., Dec. 11-13,to attend Mathematics in a PLC at Work Summit Training. Math For Life Grant will be the funding source.

Give Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department a bus (#114) that is no longer usable by Mason County Schools to be used for training. This will be at no cost to Mason County Board of Education and the school board members relinquish all responsibility once removed from school board property.

The transfer of Donald Linger, mathematics teacher, Mason County Career Center, to assistant principal, Wahama Junior/Senior High School, job #503-702-A, 220 days, state position code 117, effective Oct. 10.

The transfer of Erin Tolliver, title I teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, to seventh-12 grade English/Language Arts teacher (pending permit agreement), Point Pleasant JR/SR High, Job #502-890-P, 200 days, state position code 214, effective 2020-21.

The transfer of Randi Watson, fifth grade teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, to LD/BD/MI/AU teacher (pending permit agreement), Point Pleasant Intermediate School, job #218-431-P, 200 days, state position code 212, effective 2020-21 school year.

The employment of Robert Grady, seventh-12 general science teacher, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, job #502-847-P, 200 days, state position code 214, effective Jan. 6, 2020.

The employment of Janna Michaels, Irene Murphy, John Polcyn and Charlene Templeton, as substitute teachers, job #001-041-P, for the 2019-20 school year.

The resignation of Deborah Hopson, substitute aide, effective Sept. 23.

The resignation of Michael Hopson, substitute custodian, effective Sept. 23.

The transfer of Rebecca Porter, cook, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, to cook, Roosevelt Elementary, job #213-508-C, 200 days, pay grade C, state position code 677, effective Oct. 10.

The employment of Jodie Craft, aide, central office itinerant (210), job #001-087-I, 200 days, pay grade C, state code position 503, effective Oct. 10. Ms. Craft is being employed from the Reduction in Force list.

The employment of Sobina McCoy, aide, central office itinerant (502) job #001-043-I, 200 days, pay grade C, state position code 503, effective Oct. 10. Ms. McCoy is being employed from the Reduction in Force list.

The employment of Karrie Peck, aide, central office itinerant (505), job #001-033-I, 200 days, pay grade c, state position code 503, effective Oct. 10. Ms. Peck is being employed from the Reduction in Force list.

The employment of Anna Stover, aide, central office itinerant (218), job #001-041-I, 200 days, pay grade c, state position code 503, effective Oct. 10. Ms. Stover is being employed from the Reduction in Force list.

The employment of Steven Durbin, substitute maintenance, job #018-025, effective 2019-20 school year.

The resignation of John Polcyn, junior high boys basketball, Hannan Junior/Senior High School, effective Sept. 24.

The resignation of John Polcyn, assistant varsity girls soccer coach, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, effective Sept. 24.

The resignation of Steve Tarbett, seventh/eighth grade girls basketball coach, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, effective Sept. 23.

The employment of Charlene Templeton, home bound/alternative education, on an as needed basis, job #001-045-E, effective for the 2019-20 school year.

The employment of Marla Cottrill, assistant varsity volleyball coach, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, job #502-155-S, effective for the 2019-20 school year.

The employment of Scott Goldsberry, junior high football coach, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, job #502-110-S, effective for the 2019-20 school year.

The placement of Gracie Cottrill and Zachary Nibert, athletic assistants, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, job #502-161-S, for the 2019-20 school year. These are unpaid positions.

The Medicaid Contract Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Mountain State ESC, for Medicaid Billing for the 2019-20 school year. Special Education will be the funding source.

The Audiology Contract between Mason County Board of Education and Mountain State ESC, for audiology services for the 2019-20 school year. Special Education will be the funding source.

Accept the donation of a 2020 RC 18’ X 7’ trailer donated by Wahama Band Boosters, for the purpose of transporting band equipment to band related events when needed. Funding for insurance and licenses will be County Levy Funds.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements. Check numbers 105381-105516 and purchase card check numbers 2932-2936. Total amount: $811,529.65.

The ratification of check number 105517, to Rhonda Tennant, in the amount of $80.02. The motion carries with all yes votes from Billings, Bonecutter, Cossin and Shobe with an abstain from Tennant.

In other business, a report was given by Steve Durbin of the Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for this evening, Oct. 22, 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education office.