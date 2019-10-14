Celebrating homecoming at PPHS

Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School recognized its homecoming court during halftime activities Friday night. Carlee Sang, daughter of Brent and Jaime Sang, was chosen as the 2019 homecoming queen. Carlee is pictured being crowned by Leann Dalton, 2018 homecoming queen alongside Escort Peyton Hughes. Also pictured in the group photo, back row, from left, Greg Mayes who escorted Dalton, Escort Mitchell Freeman, Junior Attendant Kira Henderson, Escort Dylan Tayengco, Senior Attendant Tristan Pearson, Escort Isaiah Snyder, Senior Attendant Jenna Snyder, Escort Peyton Hughes, Queen Carlee Sang, Band Sweetheart Morgan Miller, Escort Cole Miller, Sophomore Attendant Ellie Wood, Escort Brayden Randolph, Freshman Attendant Ruthie Carr, Escort Brooks Gilley; front row, from left, Kabella Fisher the homecoming flower girl and Cooper Withrow the homecoming crown bearer. More homecoming photos inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com.

