Wahama royalty

Wahama Junior/Senior High School recognized its homecoming court during halftime activities Friday night. Adrianna Stewart, daughter of Rocky and Jessica Stewart, was named the 2019 Wahama Homecoming Queen. Pictured crowning Stewart is the 2018 queen, Grace Haddox. Also pictured are members of the 2019 Wahama Homecoming court, which included, from left, Nicholas Miller, escorting Sophomore Attendant Emma Haddox; Isaac Roush, escorting Junior Attendant Victoria VanMatre; Zack Roush, escorting Senior Attendant Payton McFarland; Avery Davis, escorting Queen Adrianna Stewart; Kyher Bush, escorting Senior Attendant Emily Mattox; Rocky Kearns, III, escorting Freshman Attendant MaKenna Harrison; Cadem Gibbs, escorting Eighth Grade Attendant Brinna Roush; and Logan Mitchell, escorting Seventh Grade Attendant Annabell Woodall. More homecoming photos appear inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com.

