Hosting Halloween fun

POINT PLEASANT — School was let out early on Friday and area youth were able to enjoy their afternoon with spooky science, creepy crafts and ghoulish games at the Mason County Library.
The young people in attendance had several activities to choose from including playing ghost bowling, making franken-pudding, participating in spider races, building a ghost tower, creating a Halloween optical illusion, making dancing ghosts, playing “Stuck in the Spider’s Web,” making a spooky sound machine, participating in a dissolving candy science experiment, stacking ghosts, building a gate to hold pumpkins after reading the rhyme “Five Little Pumpkins Sitting on a Gate,” and viewing a never-before-seen Halloween special of “Arthur.”
Library Clerk Cindy Williams commented these sorts of events are designed for the children to learn while they play.
“They think they are only having fun and playing, but really they are learning,” said Williams.
Recently, the Mason County Library System partnered with West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) and events will continue to be held throughout the year for the young people through the “Inquire Within” initiative.
Williams commented the purpose of partnerships with WVPB and United Way of the River Cities with the Mason County Libraries is so families can come to the library together and have fun and learn together.
Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.