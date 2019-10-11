Hosting Halloween fun

POINT PLEASANT — School was let out early on Friday and area youth were able to enjoy their afternoon with spooky science, creepy crafts and ghoulish games at the Mason County Library.

The young people in attendance had several activities to choose from including playing ghost bowling, making franken-pudding, participating in spider races, building a ghost tower, creating a Halloween optical illusion, making dancing ghosts, playing “Stuck in the Spider’s Web,” making a spooky sound machine, participating in a dissolving candy science experiment, stacking ghosts, building a gate to hold pumpkins after reading the rhyme “Five Little Pumpkins Sitting on a Gate,” and viewing a never-before-seen Halloween special of “Arthur.”

Library Clerk Cindy Williams commented these sorts of events are designed for the children to learn while they play.

“They think they are only having fun and playing, but really they are learning,” said Williams.

Recently, the Mason County Library System partnered with West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) and events will continue to be held throughout the year for the young people through the “Inquire Within” initiative.

Williams commented the purpose of partnerships with WVPB and United Way of the River Cities with the Mason County Libraries is so families can come to the library together and have fun and learn together.

All of the children gather around while Cindy Williams did the dissolving candy science experiment. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_Library2-1-.jpg All of the children gather around while Cindy Williams did the dissolving candy science experiment. Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP The children look intently as Cindy Williams pours the different liquids for the candy science dissolving experiment. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_Library2-2-.jpg The children look intently as Cindy Williams pours the different liquids for the candy science dissolving experiment. Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP A little one playing in the kitchen. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_Library3.jpg A little one playing in the kitchen. Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP Two children enjoying the Halloween special of “Arthur.” https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_Library4.jpg Two children enjoying the Halloween special of “Arthur.” Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP These children are seeing who has the fastest spider during their spider race. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_Library5.jpg These children are seeing who has the fastest spider during their spider race. Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP Library staff showing a child how to make a spooky sound machine. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_Library6.jpg Library staff showing a child how to make a spooky sound machine. Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP This young man tries to make the ghosts “dance” by using static electricity. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_Library7.jpg This young man tries to make the ghosts “dance” by using static electricity. Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP

The “Inquire Within” initiative

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

