POINT PLEASANT — A service marking the eighth annual Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day will be held Tuesday at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant.

Registration begins at 6 p.m. at the first large shelter, according to Heather Spencer, who organizes the event with Missy Thomas, Paula Blazer, Hannah Parsons, and Brandi Varian.

The ceremony is held in remembrance of the lives lost through miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss. There will be a candle lighting, as well as a balloon release. Chris Thomas will lead prayer and have a scripture reading, while special singing will be provided by Brittany Sayre.

Spencer said she has been involved with the county day of remembrance since its inception, and the reason is a personal one for her. Spencer and her husband, J.R., suffered a loss on March 5, 2007, when she was 34 weeks pregnant. She went into labor, and their son, Allen Edward Spencer, was stillborn.

Spencer said she later found she had a blood clotting disorder known as MTHFR (methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase), which sometimes causes recurrent miscarriages, stillbirths, or defects.

“We try to bring awareness of this blood disorder to as many as we can,” Spencer said. “It can be detected by a simple blood test which could prevent so many losses.”

Spencer said they decorate a Christmas tree in Gunn Park each year in memory of all the babies that have been lost, in addition to this event.

The awareness day ceremony is offered free of charge to participants, with all supplies provided. For more information, contact Spencer at 304-812-7994.

