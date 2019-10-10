Wahama 5K Walk/Run for Education set for Oct. 26

MASON — Plans are being finalized for the 11th annual Wahama 5K Walk/Run for Education, to be held Oct. 26, beginning and ending at the New Haven Fire Station on Fifth Street.

Hosted by the Wahama Scholarship Committee, and coordinated by Dr. Wes and Amanda Lieving, all funds made will be used to provide seniors additional finances to help further their education.

Early registration is being encouraged, with the first 100 receiving a t-shirt. The registration fee is $20.

Race day registration begins at 6:30 a.m., with the event starting at 8 a.m. The race begins at the fire station, and will proceed to the end of Layne Street and back. There will be prizes for the overall winner, as well as age division winners. Following the event, participants and sponsors are invited to a free pancake breakfast in the fire station.

Since all money raised goes directly to scholarships for the Class of 2020, seniors are especially encouraged to participate. They can either walk or run in the race, or assist as a volunteer.

Two scholarships are determined on race day, although they will not be announced until scholarship night in the spring. The first senior to cross the finish line will automatically win a scholarship. Also, the senior who signs up the most family and friends to participate in the race will receive a scholarship.

Registration forms can be found at the school, Mason and New Haven libraries, City National Bank in New Haven and Mason, Bob’s Market and Greenhouses, and the New Haven City Building. Scholarship committee members include Amanda Lieving, Bernita Allen, Joni Knight, Sue Barnitz, Linda Brewer and Roberta Hysell.

All participants are encouraged to register by Oct. 23 by sending form and fee to WHS 5K Walk/Run, P.O. Box 441, Mason, WV 25260. Checks should be made payable to the Wahama Scholarship 5K. For more information, contact Lieving at aflieving163@gmail.com, or call Allen at 304-674-6650.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.