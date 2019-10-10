Fire Prevention Week activities

MASON COUNTY — Students in Mason County Schools are learning “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape, Plan and Practice Your Escape,” which is the theme of this year’s Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6 through 12.

Firefighters from across the county are visiting the elementary schools and daycares to help the children learn about home fire escape planning and practice, as well as sending home information to parents.

In New Haven, the students are located within walking distance to the fire station, and visited there on Wednesday. The children watched videos, practiced “stop, drop and roll” techniques, crawled through the portable trailer filled with smoke, and visited “Sparky,” the fire prevention mascot. Kindergarten children each received a smoke detector to take home, according to Firefighter Robert Marchal, one of the presenters.

Parents were sent information, and the children were told that there are five behaviors that can increase chances of surviving a house fire. They include staying calm and focused; acting immediately after the smoke alarm sounds; maintaining smoke alarms; being aware of the possibility of a fire; and getting out and letting the fire department put out the fire.

Firefighters also donned their bunker gear to show the children what they looked like in complete personal protective equipment. The students were greeted individually so they would know the sight and sounds of the equipment, and not be afraid or hide from firefighters during an emergency.

On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Point Pleasant Fire Department will host its annual Community Fun Day. Open to the public, it will take place on the field across from the fire station on Jackson Avenue. There will be free food, inflatables, tours of the fire trucks and more.

New Haven Firefighter Steven Sigman, dressed in full bunker gear, is shown as he greets each student individually at the fire station Wednesday. The firemen want the children to know what they look and sound like so they won’t be afraid in case of emergency. Also pictured is Lisa Gangwer, longtime volunteer. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_FP1.jpg New Haven Firefighter Steven Sigman, dressed in full bunker gear, is shown as he greets each student individually at the fire station Wednesday. The firemen want the children to know what they look and sound like so they won’t be afraid in case of emergency. Also pictured is Lisa Gangwer, longtime volunteer. Volunteer Lisa Gangwer is pictured as she teaches pre-school students from New Haven Elementary School the proper way to “stop, drop, and roll” during a fire, as part of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6-12. The school children visited the New Haven Fire Station on Wednesday to learn about this year’s campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape, Plan and Practice Your Escape.” https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_Fp2.jpg Volunteer Lisa Gangwer is pictured as she teaches pre-school students from New Haven Elementary School the proper way to “stop, drop, and roll” during a fire, as part of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6-12. The school children visited the New Haven Fire Station on Wednesday to learn about this year’s campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape, Plan and Practice Your Escape.”

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

