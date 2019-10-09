Homecoming week at PPJ/SHS

POINT PLEASANT — Students and alumni are celebrating Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School’s (PPJ/SHS) homecoming this week.

The PPHS senior attendants this year are Tristan Pearson who will be escorted by Dylan Tayengco, Jenna Snyder who will be escorted by Isaiah Snyder, and Carlee Sang who will be escorted by Peyton Hughes. Band Sweetheart Morgan Miller will be escorted by Cole Miller.

The PPHS junior attendant is Kira Henderson who will escorted by Mitchell Freeman, the PPHS sophomore attendant is Ellie Wood who will be escorted by Brayden Randolph, and the PPHS freshman attendant is Ruthie Carr who will be escorted by Brooks Gilley.

The crowning of the homecoming queen will take place this Friday night at the home PPHS football game during half-time. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

The annual PPHS homecoming parade around town will take place on Friday morning. The parade will kick off at 9 a.m. at PPJ/SHS then travel down the road turning right on 28th Street, then it will travel to Lincoln Avenue over to 22nd Street, then from 22nd Street to Jackson Avenue and travel back to PPJ/SHS.

The students and staff at PPJ/SHS have been celebrating homecoming this week by participating in many different activities.

In order to give back to the community, the students participated in a “Block the Door” food drive this week as well. Though the exact number of items collected is to be announced, the school reports students went well over their goal.

Other school activities included “Knight Life” activities which were thought up by Pam Stearns and Caitlin Towner. The homeroom classes have been battling against one another during these activities such as doing scavenger hunts where they had to find a football and a spirit stick and also a pumpkin decorating contest.

The junior high attendants this year are seventh grader Reece Oliver who will be escorted by Josh Woyan, eighth grader Libby Wroten who will be escorted by Stephen Clark, eighth grader Shandy Williams who will be escorted by Caleb Hammond-Taylor and eighth grader Olivia Stanley who will be escorted by Nate Bentz. The crowning of the junior high queen will take place this evening (Thursday) at the home PPJHS football game.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

