Hannan homecoming week

ASHTON — The Wildcats of Hannan Junior/Senior High School are celebrating homecoming this week which has included activities during spirit week, the upcoming parade, dance and crowing of Miss and Mr. Wildcat.

In the running for Miss Wildcat are Hannah Trippett, Emmie Waugh, Julie Frazier and Violet Moore. Up for Mr. Wildcat are Jordan Fitzwater, Jordan Craft and Casey Lowery. Crowning will take place at 6:30 p.m., this Friday, just prior to the football game between the Wildcats and Montcalm.

The homecoming dance takes place after Friday’s game in the school gymnasium from 9-11:30 p.m.

In addition, festivities will include the annual homecoming parade which is at 4:30 p.m. this Friday starting at Ashton Elementary and following one of the longest parade routes in the county, ending at Hannan.

Spirit week has included: “ Merica Monday, Tie Dye Tuesday” and “Wacky Wednesday.” Today is “Switch It Up Thursday” and tomorrow is “Spirit Day Friday.”

During lunch, students have hosted games between the different grades, including volleyball, basketball and cornhole. Today on the menu, kickball and on Friday the “Powder Puff” football (girls) and cheerleaders (boys) event. Friday will also include a pep assembly to introduce members of all school teams, the cheerleaders will perform, and the dance ensemble offers a sneak peek of its new routine.

In addition to the candidates for Miss and Mr. Wildcat, Hannan’s 2019 Homecoming Court includes: 7th grade attendants: Isaiah Ramey and Autumn Cross; 8th grade attendants: Chaz Tilka and Faith Meadows; 9th grade attendants: Corey Gould and Braelyn Hall; 10th grade attendants: Nathaniel Wilson and Emily McBride; 11th grade attendants: Chase Poore and Savannah Meadows.

Pictured from left, are candidates for Miss and Mister Wildcat, respectively: Hannah Trippett, Emmie Waugh, Jordan Fitzwater, Jordan Craft, Casey Lowery, Julie Frazier and Violet Moore.

Wildcats to crown royalty