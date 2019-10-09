Vehicle thefts, break-ins reported

POINT PLEASANT — A series of vehicle break-ins and vehicle thefts have been reported in Point Pleasant.

Point Pleasant Chief of Police Joe Veith states his department has taken multiple reports of vehicles being broken into during the early morning hours of Sunday and Monday of this week. Also reported were three stolen vehicles in the same area, two of those vehicles have been located. The third vehicle, a red, 1996 GMC Sonoma is still missing. Veith said a reported stolen vehicle was also recovered in recent days in a church parking lot in Henderson, though that vehicle was reported stolen out of Gallipolis, Ohio.

Veith said his department does have leads in the vehicle thefts and break-ins but needs more information from the public. The PPPD has also released a photo of who the department calls a person of interest. The photo was reportedly taken from a home security camera. Veith said the thefts and break-ins in question were isolated to the northern end of the city, specifically in the Meadowbrook area, including 30th Street and English Road. Veith said this is an area of the city that typically does not have this type of activity.

“Please lock your vehicles at night and remove any valuables inside them. If you have any information please call 911, or PPPD at 304-675-1104,” Veith said.

The Point Pleasant Police Department is looking for this person of interest. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_POI.jpg The Point Pleasant Police Department is looking for this person of interest. Courtesy