‘Walk for Women’ returns Oct. 19

POINT PLEASANT — West Virginians around the state have been taking steps against breast cancer in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and as a way to round out the activities in Mason County, the 10th annual Walk for Women will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19.

This annual event which promotes breast cancer awareness is sponsored yearly by the Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS).

The walk will once again be held Krodel Park’s Robert and Louise Claflin Walking Trail in Point Pleasant. Registration for the event is free and will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the walk at 11 a.m. The walk will be one lap around the Claflin Walking Trail which is just over a mile long. There will be refreshments provided by the Kountry Kritters 4-H Club and several door prizes donated by local businesses to be given away to participants. During the walk this year, there will also be entertainment provided by the Ohio River Dance Team.

Donations from the event will benefit the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment (D&T) Fund. The fund, created by the West Virginia State Legislature in 1996, helps pay for diagnostic and limited treatment services for uninsured West Virginia women who may not be able to otherwise afford breast and cervical cancer screening and treatment services. Every dollar raised supplements the fund and allows more women to access screening services with special emphasis on low income women, minorities, women with disabilities and women aged 50-64. Coverage includes breast screenings (clinical breast examinations, mammography, ultrasounds, fine needle aspiration, surgical consultations and breast biopsies). The fund also covers cervical screenings (including pelvic examinations, Pap test, approved treatment medications, and colposcopy with cervical biopsy).

Survivors will cut the ribbon to start the walk.

Other fundraisers are taking place as well such as for a fee of $10 anyone may request that a flock of pink flamingos be placed in another person’s yard. This is known as “You Have Been Flamingoed” and a request can be made by calling 304-593-3713. Also, t-shirts are for sale at the Mason County Health Department at the cost of $10 for sizes small-extra large and $12 for sizes 1X-3X. The shirts feature a sock monkey with the logo “Sock it to Cancer.”

Clinedda Austin contributed to this article.

Breast cancer survivors cutting the ribbon before the annual “Walk for Women” last year. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_BCAWalk.jpg Breast cancer survivors cutting the ribbon before the annual “Walk for Women” last year. Courtesy

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

