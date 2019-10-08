Wahama celebrates homecoming week

MASON — Wahama High School is celebrating Homecoming this week with a number of activities for the students.

The week began Sunday with the “Powder Puff” football game, featuring girls from each class in a gridiron clash. The junior class ladies came away with the win.

Dress-up days are ongoing during the week. They include ‘Merica Day, Timeless Tuesday, Wake-up Wednesday, Mathletes vs. Athletes, and Spirit Day.

The annual parade will take place on Thursday. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. in New Haven, and will then regroup to travel through Mason. Following the parade, activities will take place in the school gymnasium, including the “He-Man” volleyball game, where the boys will take the court for class against class action.

The week will climax on Friday with the football game against Waterford, starting at 7:30 p.m. at Bachtel Stadium. One of three senior girls – Emily Mattox, Payton McFarland, or Adrianna Stewart – will be crowned the queen during halftime.

Homecoming will end Saturday evening with the traditional dance at the school.

Wahama Homecoming Queen candidates and court include, bottom row, Annabell Woodall, left, seventh grade attendant, and Brinna Roush, eighth grade attendant. Second row, Emma Haddox, left, sophomore attendant, and MaKenna Harrison, freshman attendant. Third row, Payton McFarland, left, senior queen candidate, and Victoria VanMatre, junior attendant. Back row, Adrianna Stewart, left, and Emily Mattox, senior queen candidates. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_Wahama.jpg Wahama Homecoming Queen candidates and court include, bottom row, Annabell Woodall, left, seventh grade attendant, and Brinna Roush, eighth grade attendant. Second row, Emma Haddox, left, sophomore attendant, and MaKenna Harrison, freshman attendant. Third row, Payton McFarland, left, senior queen candidate, and Victoria VanMatre, junior attendant. Back row, Adrianna Stewart, left, and Emily Mattox, senior queen candidates. Courtesy

