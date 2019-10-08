Wahama celebrates homecoming week

MASON — Wahama High School is celebrating Homecoming this week with a number of activities for the students.
The week began Sunday with the “Powder Puff” football game, featuring girls from each class in a gridiron clash. The junior class ladies came away with the win.
Dress-up days are ongoing during the week. They include ‘Merica Day, Timeless Tuesday, Wake-up Wednesday, Mathletes vs. Athletes, and Spirit Day.
The annual parade will take place on Thursday. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. in New Haven, and will then regroup to travel through Mason. Following the parade, activities will take place in the school gymnasium, including the “He-Man” volleyball game, where the boys will take the court for class against class action.
The week will climax on Friday with the football game against Waterford, starting at 7:30 p.m. at Bachtel Stadium. One of three senior girls – Emily Mattox, Payton McFarland, or Adrianna Stewart – will be crowned the queen during halftime.
Homecoming will end Saturday evening with the traditional dance at the school.
Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.