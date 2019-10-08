Keeping it ‘Country’

The annual Country Fall Festival was held this past weekend with plenty of activities meant to celebrate a simpler way of life. Visitors to the free event held at the West Virginia State Farm Museum north of Point Pleasant were able to tour the museum grounds; take in the annual Harvest of Quilts show; purchase apple cider, apple butter and homemade vegetable soup; watch an antique tractor show; hear gospel music and even, go to church; and much more. More photos from this year’s festival inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com.

The annual Country Fall Festival was held this past weekend with plenty of activities meant to celebrate a simpler way of life. Visitors to the free event held at the West Virginia State Farm Museum north of Point Pleasant were able to tour the museum grounds; take in the annual Harvest of Quilts show; purchase apple cider, apple butter and homemade vegetable soup; watch an antique tractor show; hear gospel music and even, go to church; and much more. More photos from this year’s festival inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_EDLO_62833.jpg The annual Country Fall Festival was held this past weekend with plenty of activities meant to celebrate a simpler way of life. Visitors to the free event held at the West Virginia State Farm Museum north of Point Pleasant were able to tour the museum grounds; take in the annual Harvest of Quilts show; purchase apple cider, apple butter and homemade vegetable soup; watch an antique tractor show; hear gospel music and even, go to church; and much more. More photos from this year’s festival inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com. Ed Lowe | Courtesy