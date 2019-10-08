Posted on by

Scenes from Country Fall Festival


Making apple cider while it lasted at last weekend’s County Fall Festival held at the West Virginia State Farm Museum north of Point Pleasant.

Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Apple cider and apple butter were in high demand at the County Fall Festival.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

County Fall Festival royalty visiting the Harvest of Quilts show.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

More from the annual Harvest of Quilts show.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

The art of blacksmithing at the Country Fall Festival.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Working in the blacksmithing shop at the Country Fall Festival.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

