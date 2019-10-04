National 4-H Week Oct. 6-12

POINT PLEASANT — Mason County 4-Hers kick off National 4-H Week starting Sunday with kayak racing and opportunities to enroll in 4-H.

Members of Mason County 4-H will be celebrating the beginning of National 4-H Week on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant with a kayak race from 3-5 p.m. During this event, there will be office staff on hand to accept enrollment and volunteer forms for the new 4-H year. Additionally, there will be hands-on S.T.E.M. activities for the youth. All participants must have parental guidance during the event.

“We are proud of the programs and opportunities that 4-H provides the youth of our community,” said Lorrie Wright, West Virginia University (WVU) Extension Service 4-H youth development agent in Mason County. “4-H is an opportunity for those in the Mason County area to join an organization that is helping to empower youth to become true leaders within their communities.”

On Monday, Oct. 7, Mason County 4-H members are asking all businesses, organizations and 4-H families participate in their “Green Out” day by wearing green and posting pictures on social media using the hash-tag #masoncountywv4Hweek.

National 4-H Week will be held from Oct. 6-12 this year with the theme “Inspired To Do.”

Youth throughout the county and throughout the state will be able to explore what 4-H has to offer, such as trying new experiences, serving their neighbors, gaining life skills and more along the way. Youth in Mason County can achieve this by signing up for the Mason County 4-H program. West Virginia 4-H is a free youth development program of the WVU Extension Service that builds leadership skills, strengthens communities and emphasizes a “learn by doing” approach to education.

In West Virginia, one in every five young people are involved in 4-H. Anyone between the ages of 9 and 21 can join 4-H with a parent or guardian’s permission. Younger kids, ages 5-8, who are interested in the practices of 4-H can join a pre-4-H program called Cloverbuds, which focuses more on fun and social activities that set the stage for future learning. Older members can become active in any of the seven collegiate 4-H clubs in the state.

While 4-H programs of the past have focused on agriculture and farming, today’s 4-H programs are more diverse, exposing kids to hands-on learning experiences in areas such as science, engineering, technology, citizenship and healthy lifestyles. Club members may also learn about higher education opportunities and even be eligible for scholarships available through WVU Extension Service.

For more information about 4-H opportunities in your community, contact the WVU Extension Service office in Mason County at 304-675-0888.

Erin Perkins Johnson contributed to this article and information was provided by Lorrie Wright.

The Mason County Commissioners signed a petition this Thursday declaring Oct. 6-12 as National 4-H Week. Those pictured are, from left, President of the Commission Rick Handley, Miss 4-H Karli Stewart, WVU Extension Service 4-H Youth Development Agent Lorrie Wright, Commissioner Tracy Doolittle, 4-H Advisor Linda Roush and Commissioner Sam Nibert. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_National4HWeek.jpg The Mason County Commissioners signed a petition this Thursday declaring Oct. 6-12 as National 4-H Week. Those pictured are, from left, President of the Commission Rick Handley, Miss 4-H Karli Stewart, WVU Extension Service 4-H Youth Development Agent Lorrie Wright, Commissioner Tracy Doolittle, 4-H Advisor Linda Roush and Commissioner Sam Nibert. Courtesy