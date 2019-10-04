Shelter pets of the week

The Pets of the Week from the Mason County Animal Shelter include two friendly gentleman, one of the feline and one of the canine variety, and both in need of a forever home.

Fetus the tomcat is seven months old with a social and loving personality. Rusty, a one-year old Labrador mix, is much the same with his loving and sweet demeanor. Both of them are still very young with plenty of years left to be a member of someone’s family or household.

To meet Festus or Rusty, visit or call the shelter at 304-675-6458, normal shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.