Fruth donation used for scholarships

POINT PLEASANT — The Jack & Frances “Babs” Fruth Charitable Trust recently made a donation to The Community Foundation for Mason County for scholarship funds.

Twenty-Five years ago, when Jack and Babs were working on their wills, they decided to start a trust that would be distributed upon both of their deaths to several organizations within Point Pleasant. Babs passed away earlier this year, on Jan. 21.

According to the Fruth family, both Jack and “Babs” held a special place in their heart for their hometown and the people they lived and worked beside for many years. Their hope was to help contribute to the needs and education of Point Pleasant and Mason County communities.

The Community Foundation of Mason County received $52,344.55 for the Jacks and Babs Fruth Scholarship Fund.

“This generous gift will impact countless students now and in the future (forever) as this fund will increase and increase the capacity in which it enriches the lives of our youth,” Christy Sizemore, The Community Foundation of Mason County director, said.

If you interested in applying for the Jack and Babs Fruth Scholarship Fund through The Community Foundation of Mason County, apply by visiting onlin eat Mccfinc.org. or call The Community Foundation of Mason County office for more information, at 304-372-4500 or email info@mccfinc.org.

Scholarship applications will be accepted in January and due by April 15 each year.

(Editor’s note: Fruth Pharmacy is a family-owned company with 31 locations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky. The Community Foundation of Mason County, MCCF, Inc., actively works with resident, neighbors, co-workers and friends to build a family of charitable funds to support the local community.)

Pictured are, back row, from left, Mario Liberatore from Ohio Valley Bank and The Community Foundation for Mason County, John Fruth and Mike Fruth; front row, Joan Fruth and Lynne Fruth with Joan holding a portrait of her parents, Jack and Frances “Babs” Fruth. The Fruth Charitable Trust donated in the amount of $52,344.55 to be used for scholarships managed by the Foundation. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_Fruth-1.jpg Pictured are, back row, from left, Mario Liberatore from Ohio Valley Bank and The Community Foundation for Mason County, John Fruth and Mike Fruth; front row, Joan Fruth and Lynne Fruth with Joan holding a portrait of her parents, Jack and Frances “Babs” Fruth. The Fruth Charitable Trust donated in the amount of $52,344.55 to be used for scholarships managed by the Foundation. Courtesy