Toy Run set for Saturday

POMEROY — The 33rd annual Meigs County Toy Run will take place this Saturday, beginning in downtown Pomeroy.

The annual bike run benefits Meigs County children through the purchase of gifts for Christmas each year.

Registration for the run is from 10 a.m. to noon at Sonny’s, 110 East Main St., Pomeroy, with the bikes leaving for the run at noon. Stops on the run include Summerfields, Hilltop, Wayne’s and the final stop at the Eagles at 224 East Main St. in Pomeroy. The last bike is to be in by 5 p.m.

Food for run participants will be served at the Eagles following the run and is available for non-participants for a donation. There will also be a Chinese auction, 50/50 drawing and music. The event is open to the public.

The run is open to all bikes, as well as other vehicles.

Over the past 32 years, hundreds of bikers have participated in the annual run which has raised thousands of dollars to buy toys for hundreds of kids.

Applications for the toys to be distributed as a result of the Toy Run are handled through the Meigs County Cooperative Parrish.

The Toy Run, as well as the annual Memorial Run, is organized by a committee of several bikers and other individuals from around the area.

For more on the Toy Run visit the Meigs Memorial Run Facebook page.

Bikes line the street in Pomeroy during a previous Toy Run. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_10.4-Toy-Run-1.jpg Bikes line the street in Pomeroy during a previous Toy Run. Courtesy photo The Meigs County Toy Run raises money to benefit area children at Christmas time. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_10.4-Toy-Run-2.jpg The Meigs County Toy Run raises money to benefit area children at Christmas time. Courtesy photo

Ride raises money to benefit children at Christmas