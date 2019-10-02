Point Athletic Hall of Fame Class of ‘19

POINT PLEASANT — Inductees into the Point Pleasant High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be honored prior to the Big Blacks’ home football game this Friday at 7 p.m., with a dinner and induction ceremony held at 6 p.m. this Saturday at the PPJ/SHS Commons Area.

Members of this year’s Class of 2019 are as follows:

Phillip Allen graduated with the Point Pleasant Class of 2009 as a three-sport athlete. He was a four-year letterman in wrestling and baseball, and a two-year letterman in football. He was the wrestling and baseball team captain his senior year. Most notably, his wrestling achievements included third place at the WV Wrestling State Tournament in 2009, and fourth place in both 2007 and 2008. He was the WVSSAC Regional IV “AA” Champion in 2007, 2008, and 2009. His career record totaled 160-28. His baseball honors included the WVSSAC “AA” Baseball State Runner-Up in both 2008 and 2009. He was awarded the WVSSAC 2009 “AA” Baseball All Tournament award. Throughout his baseball career he played shortstop, center fielder, left fielder, and second baseman. In football, he played cornerback and special teams kick returner and punt returner for the Big Blacks. After high school, he attended West Virginia University where he graduated in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a master’s degree in Industrial Relations/ Human Resources. Today, Allen lives in Charlotte, N.C. and works for Parker Hannifin Corporation as a Human Resources Business Partner.

William Cottrill is a 1989 graduate of Point Pleasant High School. He was a three year letter winner in both football and track. In football, he was team captain and earned Honorable Mention All PAC and was the recipient of the Jim White Golden Shoe award. In track, he placed fifth in the shot put his junior year and third his senior year at the WVSSAC state championship meet. After high school, he attended Glenville State College where he was a four-year letter winner in football and three years in track. He was blessed to be a part of the rebuilding of a program that went from an 1-9 season to a nationally recognized team in four years. While playing football, he received the “Ideal Pioneer Man Award” his junior and senior year, an honor awarded for outstanding character on and off the field. While at Glenville State College, Cottrill played football for current offensive coordinator of Ole Miss, Rich Rodriquez and current special teams/defensive back coach Dean Hood from University of Kentucky. Rodriquez has also been the offensive coordinator of Clemson and Tulane and has been the head coach of WVU, Michigan and Arizona. Cottrill received his Bachelor’s degree in Education and spent 10 years teaching and coaching at Point Pleasant High School, Wahama High School, Point Pleasant Middle School, and Beaufort High School in Beaufort, S.C. His achievements include three WSAZ middle school wrestling championships, five football playoff appearances, and a South Carolina Girls track state championship in 2003 as an assistant coach. Cottrill has been the principal of Point Pleasant Junior Senior High School for the past 12 years. He has had the opportunity to serve in this position during the most successful era of athletic competition. During the past 12 years, Point Pleasant High School has had four state championships in wrestling, a state championship in softball, and a state runner-up finish in football and track with numerous all state athletes recognized.

Ron Duncan played football and baseball for Point Pleasant and graduated in 1967. He played three years of football playing both ways as a center, guard and tackle. His most memorable play was in the season ending game with Gallipolis when he picked off a pass and thundered 39 yards for a touchdown. He also kicked extra points and was the leading scorer and MVP for the 1966 team. While playing baseball, he led the team in batting with a .409 average. Upon graduating from PPHS, he obtained a scholarship to play football at Glenville State College where he lettered four years. He was a co-captain during his senior year and graduated in 1971 with an education degree. He went on to receive his master’s degree in education from Virginia Tech in 1978. He taught and coached junior high and high school football and baseball from 1971 thru 1978. In 1979 he left the education business and became involved in the grocery business. He is currently the operations manager for Ballard’s Farm where he has been employed since 2006. He has been married to Janie Rawson Duncan since 1970 and they are the parents of one son Matthew and one daughter Leah and they have been blessed with five grandchildren. He currently resides in Charleston and is a member of the Elk Hills Presbyterian Church.

Steve Gardner played football and baseball for Point Pleasant High School and graduated in 1986. He was a three-year letterman in baseball where he earned All Conference and team MVP awards during his senior season. He was also the team captain. In football, he was also a three-year letterman and was tri-captain during the 1985 season when the Big Blacks were conference champions. He also earned the Jim White Award in 1985. After high school, he remained very active with helping the kids in the community continue to develop their athletic skills. From 2003-07 he was a coach and a board member for the Mason County Little League baseball organization. In 2005 his team of 9-10 year olds were the District Champs. He also coached the 11-12 year olds to a district championship in 2014 as well. In addition to his involvement in the Mason County Little League, he was a volunteer assistant for the Point Pleasant Middle School and high school baseball teams from 2007-13 and was a high school summer league assistant coach in 2016-17. Working with the Point Pleasant Big Blacks football team, Steve was a member of the film crew from 2004-18.

Derek Mitchell played football, wrestling and track from 2006-09 graduating in 2009. He played on the football team for four years and was a three-year letterman. During his senior season he was a captain of the football team and was named the Defensive Hustler and the Ironman award winners. Additionally, Mitchell was named to the All Cardinal Conference First Team and was Special Honorable Mention All-State. He went on to play in the North-South all-star game. He also excelled in wrestling and was a three-year letterman. As a freshman, he placed fifth in the state in the 135-pound class and as a junior he was the state runner up in the 171-pound class with a record of 46-8. The next year as a senior captain, he was the state wrestling champion in the 171-pound class with a 36-4 record. His combined wrestling record for three years was 119-26. As a member of the track teams, he was a three-year letterman and was a state qualifier all three years. During his senior season he placed third in the state in the shuttle hurdle relays and placed sixth in the 110 high hurdles. He went on to be voted the most athletic in his senior class in 2009. Upon graduating from PPHS, Mitchell went on to play football at Marshall University from 2009-13 where he lettered all four seasons. He participated in three bowl game wins and scored a touchdown against Purdue on a blocked punt. During his senior season he was voted special teams MVP. He graduated with an Exercise Physiology degree and went on to become a certified strength coach and assistant strength coach at Marshall University from 2015-17.

Barry Redman played football, baseball and wrestling for Point Pleasant High School, graduating in 1974. He was a three-year letterman and starter for the football team under Coach Dick Ware playing fullback and linebacker. During his senior season he served as co-captain, was named the MVP of the team and earned Triple A All-State second team as a linebacker. He was the recipient of the Jim White Golden Shoe Award along with the Beam Scholarship Award. He was also a three-year letterman in wrestling and a two-year letterman in baseball. Upon graduating from PPHS, he continued his football career at WV Tech where he was a three-year letterman. He was named the WVIAC freshman player of the week in October of 1974 scoring three touchdowns and accumulated 190 rushing yards against VMI. He was one of two freshmen football players to earn a letter at WV Tech in 1974. In 1976 he was the tri-captain of the football team and was the captain of the defense. He graduated in 1977 earning a Mining Engineering degree. Redman went on to help the PPHS boosters organization for several years and served as their president from 1999-02. He was also the president of the PPHS Lady Knights boosters from 1999-2000. He is married to Diane Henry Redman and they have two children, Erin Redman Toliver and Ben Redman. Both kids were athletes at PPHS. Barry and Diane also have four grandchildren and all are athletes at Point Pleasant schools.

Jim Stearns is a member of the Point Pleasant High School Class of 1957. He is a devoted husband of 56 years to his wife, Patti, father of three and grandfather of five. After graduating from Point Pleasant High School, he proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1957-1965. He is also a retiree of Shell Chemical, formerly known as Goodyear, in Apple Grove, where he worked for 33 years. Although a devoted fan of the Big Blacks for over 60 years, after retirement he became an active member of the PPHS Football Boosters and designated director of field operations. He was named Point Pleasant High School Volunteer of the Year in 2013. He has been involved in countless projects including the expansion and remodeling of the football facilities, maintenance of the field, and beautification of the entire complex. His involvement in the football program has played an integral role in its vision and success. Players and fans alike enjoy and take pride in the results of Stearns’ tireless effort and generosity.

Tessa Wyant graduated in 2009 and was a member of the girls softball team where she was a 4 year letterman. As a freshman she was voted Honorable Mention All-State. During her next 3 years of playing softball she earned first team All-State honors. As a sophomore pitcher she had a 1.22 ERA and had 235 strikeouts. During her senior All-State season, she had a .395 batting average with 24 stolen bases and four home runs saving her biggest hit until her final game as she hit the game winning home run in the state championship game. Also, during her senior season she had a 22-7 pitching record with 222 strikeouts. She is the daughter of Rick and the late Brenda Wyant. According to the submission on behalf of Tessa, “she and Dakota have two children, River and Kinley who reside in Leon.”

Tickets for this Saturday’s dinner are $15 and can be purchased at the door on Saturday night.

