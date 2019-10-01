Events set for seniors in October

Halloween parties will highlight activities for the month of October at Mason County’s two senior citizen centers.

The parties will take place on Oct. 31. Participants at the Gene Salem Senior Center, located at 101 Second Street in Point Pleasant, will start the celebration at 10 a.m. The Mason Senior Center attendees will begin the party at 10:30 a.m. The Mason center is located at the corner of Second and Horton streets.

There are plenty of other activities planned for the month that will lead to the party finales.

In Point Pleasant, “Sewing with Carmen” will take place Oct. 8, and “Sewing and Machine Embroidery with Carmen” will be held Oct. 15. Both begin at 10 a.m.

The remainder of the activities will center around health at the Salem center. On Oct. 8 at 11 a.m., Ann Dalton will present “Medicare Open Enrollment Period.” Ruth Upton, R.N., will be doing wellness checks on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m., followed by a presentation by Malissa Slone, R.N., titled “Mental Health and Breast Cancer Awareness.” There will be a visit by Sara Gore from Holzer Home Health Care on Oct. 22 at 10:30 a.m., and on Oct. 29 at 10 a.m., Cherilyn Warner of Pleasant Valley Hospital will present “PVH Swing Bed Rehab.”

Regular activities at the Point Pleasant center are bingo on Mondays and Fridays, the Senior Center Country Band on Wednesdays, and church service on Thursdays. All begin at 10 a.m.

In Mason, “Crafts with Missie” will be held Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. Dalton will present “Medicare Open Enrollment Period” on Oct. 15 at 11 a.m.

Regular activities are bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., Healthy Steps Exercise Group on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., and music and church service on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

The 2019 Medicare open enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, according to Renae Riffle, executive director of the Mason County Action Group (MCAG). She said it is a time when changes can be made to coverage.

Ann Dalton serves as the local State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) counselor. She can provide assistance finding information and getting answers to questions about Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medigap plans, and long-term care insurance plans. She can be reached at 304-675-2369.

Both centers, as well as the MCAG business office, will be closed Oct. 14 in observance of Columbus Day.

Halloween parties planned

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

