Community roundtable events set for Oct. 2 – 3

POINT PLEASANT — Community members will have the opportunity to discuss Point Pleasant’s future and branding plan this week at two community roundtable events concerning the BrandJRNY initiative.

Both of these events will be held at the Harmon Park Youth Center located at Camden Avenue in Point Pleasant, one event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. and the other will take place on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Those who will be leading the discussion will be Leigh Ann Shepard, chairperson of the Point Pleasant Community Branding Committee, Dr. Rita Colistra, associate professor in the WVU Reed College of Media and director and principal investigator for BrandJRNY, members of the community branding committee and the West Virginia University (WVU) BrandJRNY student team. Point Pleasant community members are invited and are encouraged to attend to input their opinion regarding their community.

Point Pleasant recently became a community partner for WVU Reed College of Media’s community branding initiative, BrandJRNY. BrandJRNY PR/Community Relations Director Ruthie Deely shared the Point Pleasant Branding Committee is working with the faculty and student-led BrandJRNY team to host community roundtable events to gain insight about community members’ perceptions of Point Pleasant and their hopes for the town’s future. The information gathered at the roundtable events and in subsequent research will help the BrandJRNY team create Point Pleasant’s branding plan throughout the fall and spring semesters. The community branding initiative is funded by a grant from the American Electric Power Foundation.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

