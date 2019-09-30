‘Harvest of Quilts’ returns

POINT PLEASANT — The annual “Harvest of Quilts” show will be returning this weekend during the West Virginia State Farm Museum’s Country Fall Festival, featuring new and heirloom quilts for festival goers to enjoy.

The 33rd annual Harvest of Quilts and the Country Fall Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6. The hours for the quilt show will be 1o a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday in the conference room located behind the farm museum’s dining room. Registration for the quilt show will be held on Friday, Oct. 4 from 1-5 p.m.

Harvest of Quilts is sponsored by the Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS). It is open to both quilters and quilt owners alike. If individuals own a quilt they would like to showcase, all that is needed is the name of the quilter and some history and/or information regarding the quilt. There is no entry fee for exhibiting and admission to the quilt show is free.

Winners will be chosen by votes of visitors attending. The People’s Choice Awards will be given in each of the following categories: large hand quilted, large machine quilted, small hand quilted, and small machine quilted. Quilts categorized as old, new, pieced, appliqued, traditional, contemporary, bed size or wall hangings may be exhibited. Ribbons will be presented to the first, second and third place winners in each category. Monetary awards are presented to the first and second place winners.

The addition of a special category was added several years ago. Individuals may also exhibit a single block in a chosen theme. The 2019 theme is “Quilts Through the Ages.” Old and new pattern blocks may be exhibited and there is no limit to the size of the block. A ribbon will be awarded to the first, second and third place block winners. These winners are also chosen by the visitors in attendance.

Door prizes will be drawn daily from visitors submitting door prize entries. During the vote tabulation, refreshments will be served by the Mason County CEOS members in the dining room of the farm museum.

The inaugural quilt show was held in a log cabin at Fort Randolph in the Spring of 1986, and as a result, the Quilts n’ Things and Quilts n’ Things II quilt guilds were formed.

Erin Perkins Johnson contributed to this article and information was provided by Clinedda Austin.

Visitors at the Harvest of Quilts show are welcome to vote for their favorite quilts, winners are chosen via peoples’ choice. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_10.4-PPR-CFF-3.jpg Visitors at the Harvest of Quilts show are welcome to vote for their favorite quilts, winners are chosen via peoples’ choice. File Photos Every year, new and heirloom quilts are featured at the annual Harvest of Quilts. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_0828.Quilts1.jpg Every year, new and heirloom quilts are featured at the annual Harvest of Quilts. File Photos