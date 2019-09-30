Town of New Haven talks recreation

NEW HAVEN — Recreation was at the forefront of discussion during the most recent meeting of the New Haven Town Council.

Present were Mayor Greg Kaylor, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Steve Carpenter, Grant Hysell, Matt Shell, and Roy Dale Grimm.

Members discussed the leaking of water in the municipal pool. It was noted water is now down to where the pool begins sloping into the deep end, and the cause remains unknown.

Shell said he has been waiting to see how far the water will drain, in the hope of finding where the leak is coming from. There was some concern over the pool committee’s efforts in fundraising with the pool leaking. The mayor said he would like to see the problem found and fixed before cold weather.

The council agreed to purchase new 8-foot tables and 96 chairs for the community center. Shell said a number of the present tables are broken and are not usable when the center is rented.

Other recreation items mentioned were trick-or-treat, which is set for Oct. 31 from 6 to 7 p.m., with a party following at 7:30 at the fire station, and the need for new fencing surrounding the heating and cooling unit at the community center.

Irene Murphy, owner of the trailer court on Butler Street, attended the meeting to ask for regulations for trailers and tiny houses.

Murphy said she would like to replace some of the older trailers with tiny houses. She was given a copy of the trailer ordinance, and council members told her they would research guidelines for the possible houses.

Lowell Rogers also attended to ask when the water project will be completed, and if residents could receive a small break on bills, due to recent water outages. The mayor said reduced bills were not allowed, and Rogers was told the project should be completed by year’s end.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report from water consultant Aaron Woolard on the pH level of the town’s water, which is 7.5;

Heard questions about the water project from resident Harry Roush;

Agreed to pay a project drawdown of $417,741 as submitted by Kathy Elliott of Region II Planning and Development;

Discussed children who are riding their bicycles across a resident’s porch on Lynn Drive;

Submitted a recent grant application for partial payment for a new garbage truck, with a decision to be announced in April;

Transferred employee Maria Smith from part time to full time employment, promoted Tyler Grimm to foreman on a 30-day trial period, and hired Kyle Martin to work on the garbage truck only; and,

Agreed to allow Recorder Hysell, Police Chief Dave Hardwick, and Municipal Judge Paul Crump to attend municipal court training on Nov. 7 and 8.

The next regular meeting will be Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

