Four escaped inmates in custody

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio/North Carolina — All of the four inmates who escaped the Gallia County Jail over the weekend are now back in law enforcement custody according to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement early Monday morning updating the progress in the investigation of the Sept. 29, escape from the Gallia County Jail.

“At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, investigators were able to develop information which has led to the successful apprehension of three of the four males who escaped custody from the Gallia County Jail. I am pleased to be able to report that Brynn K. Martin, Christopher M. Clemente and Troy R. McDaniel Jr. have been taken into custody in Cary, North Carolina thanks to a multi-agency response to information provided by our investigative team,” said Champlin in the statement.

“I am pleased to report that just a short while ago the fourth and final escapee, Lawrence R. Lee III was taken into custody by law enforcement officials in Durham, N.C.,” said Champlin in a statement released around 1:30 p.m., Monday. “I would like to thank the hard working law enforcement professionals who have tirelessly dedicated themselves to providing an end to the search for these escapees. Additionally, I want to thank everyone who has shown support for my office and our law enforcement across this great nation. Everyday, our jobs become tougher and more dangerous. My staff and I appreciate your continued prayers and support as we continue to work hard for you every day.”

