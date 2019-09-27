For the record: Arrests reported

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made Aug. 30-Sept. 23:

Michael A. Salmons, 35, Glenwood, driving while revoked for DUI, arrested by Deputy Butler. John Salla, 47, West Columbia, aggravated DUI first offense, arrested by Deputy McCormick. Amy D. Fielder, 37, Gallipolis Ferry, fugitive from justice, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Matthew G. Patterson, 31, Gallipolis Ferry, bail piece, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. George W. Clark, Jr., 41, Point Pleasant, worthless check, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Cameron B. McCoy, 20, Point Pleasant, possession of meth, arrested by Deputy Anderson. Josef S. Becker, 31, Point Pleasant, possession of meth, arrested by Deputy Anderson. Eric V. Smith, 51, Mason, driving revoked DUI, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Stone A. Erwin, 20, Apple Grove, daytime burglary, grand larceny, arrested by Deputy Turner. Thomas E. Humphreys, Jr., 20, Gallipolis, Ohio, kidnapping warrant, arrested by Deputy Veith. Joshua L. Byer, 31, West Columbia, failure to maintain control, failure to sign registration card, littering, obstructing an officer, public intox, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Johnny E. Laws, 40, Leon, fugitive from justice, arrested by Deputy Anderson. Sue C. Carter, 60, Leon, DUI, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson.

Travis J. Efaw, 31, Gallipolis Ferry, violation of protective order, arrested by Cpt. B. Peterson. Michael S. Riggs, 29, Letart, domestic battery, destruction of property, arrested by Deputy McCormick. Castina M. Clark, 38, Henderson, driving revoked DUI, obstructing an officer, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Johnnie S. Hall, 48, Point Pleasant, destruction of property, arrested by Deputy Turner. Lawrence R. Lee, II, 29, Cheshire, Ohio, fugitive from justice, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Jacob S. Fink, 32, New Haven, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy Turner. Dale L. Hughes, 55, Glenwood, possession with intent to deliver, obstructing an officer, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Tessa R. VanMeter, 39, West Columbia, bail piece, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. John L. Sasnet, 58, Apple Grove, driving while revoked, obstructing an officer, arrested by Cpt. B. Peterson. Dustin L. Campbell, 30, Apple Grove, obstructing an officer, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell.

