Battle Days Pageant returns Sunday

POINT PLEASANT — The 20th annual Battle Days Pageant returns this Sunday, Sept. 29 with contestants celebrating the theme, “20 Wild Years.”

The pageant starts at 3 p.m. at the Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School Wedge Auditorium. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for elementary school aged children. Former queens will be in attendance for a special appearance.

This pageant is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Mason County Toys for Kids Association. All of the proceeds will be going towards providing gifts to Mason County children in need this Christmas.

The Battle Days Pageant is one of the only two pageants in Mason County that is part of the West Virginia Association of Fair and Festivals (WVAFF) that send the queen to compete for the state title, shared Brandy Barkey Sweeney, pageant director.

Jr. Miss Contestants include: Hadleigh Cossin, daughter of Will and Ashley Cossin, of Leon and Kaylee Nance, daughter of Josh and Jessica Nance, of Glenwood.

Young Miss contestants include: Emily Bale, daughter of Vickie Bale, of Point Pleasant; Lillian Bowles, daughter of Junior and Kristin Bowles, of West Columbia; Allyson Gillispie, daughter of Danielle Bates and Carl Gillispie, of Letart; and Alela “Allie” Stevens, daughter of Travis and Tara Stevens, of Mason County.

Miss contestants include: Clairy Keefer, daughter of Jesse Keefer and Valissa Bailes, of Leon; Madilyn Keefer, daughter of Jody and Sandra Keefer, of Southside; Anna Litchfield, daughter of Jimmy and Bridgette Litchfield, of Apple Grove; Emily Prichard, daughter of Jeff and Kathy Prichard, of Oceana; Cierra Rollins, daughter of Trent and Paige Roush and David Rollins, of Pt. Pleasant; Kylie Rollins, daughter of Keith and Samantha Rollins, of Leon; and Presley Slater, daughter of Stanley and Kimberly Slater, of Charleston.

Mrs. contestants include: Tiffany Hussell, of Chesapeake, Ohio, married to Drew and Brooke Racer, of Hurricane, married to Jeff.

The 2018 Battle Days royalty included Battle Days Emma Rice who placed in the top 15 at the WVAFF pageant while representing Battle Days, Young Miss Battle Days Addyson Stein, Junior Miss Battle Days Gracyn Stein, Little Miss Battle Days Berklee Bonecutter, Little Mister Battle Days Weston Stein and Mrs. Battle Days Delyssa Edwards who was crowned as the very first Mrs. Battle Days.

The sponsors for this year’s pageant are Alltek, $500 queen scholarship; John Sang Ford, crowns; Peoples Bank, sashes and facility; Deem Team, Junior Miss and Young Miss scholarship; Emma Rice, Junior Miss and Young Miss scholarship; Point Pleasant City Councilman Rick Simpkins; Anonymous sponsor in Memory of Paula Simpkins; Emages Consulting; Delyssa Edwards, queens’ trophies and programs; Addyson, Gracyn, and Weston Stein, queens’ personalized umbrellas; Kate and Kira Henderson, queens’ parade candy; Tiffany Hussell, queen gift bag; Heather Peaytt, Young Miss gift bag; Battle Days Committee, queen’s WVAFF pageant expenses; and New Hope Bible Baptist church, decorations.

Those chosen to be a part of the new royal court will reign over the Battle Days Festival set for Oct. 4-6 at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson contributed to this article and information was provided by Brandy Barkey Sweeney.

The royalty for the 2018 Battle Days Pageant, pictured from left to right, are Junior Miss Battle Days Gracyn Stein, Mrs. Battle Days Delyssa Edwards, Miss Battle Days Emma Rice, Young Miss Battle Days Addyson Stein, Little Miss Battle Days Berklee Bonecutter, and Little Mister Battle Days Weston Stein.