Town of New Haven employees approved for raises

NEW HAVEN — Employees of the Town of New Haven will be receiving pay increases, it was decided at a recent council meeting.

Mayor Greg Kaylor proposed the cost of living raise, according to Recorder Roberta Hysell. Workers will receive a three percent increase in pay, across the board, and it will take effect immediately.

Also during the meeting, the second reading of the new policy and procedures manual for water utilities was held. It was noted the amount to be charged for returned checks, due to insufficient funds, was lowered from $35 to $25, Hysell said. The decrease was suggested by the Public Service Commission.

Following an executive session for personnel, an employee was offered the position of foreman, with a two percent pay increase. The increase would be on top of the three percent cost of living raise. The employee declined the promotion, however, due to an insufficient salary adjustment, according to Hysell.

Three building permits were issued. They included Mike McDaniel for a carport and siding; Eric Veith for siding; and Janet Smith for the demolition of a building.

In other action, the council:

Discussed a sewer issue on Joan’s Place, which was resolved by town employees;

Heard a report that police officer schedules have been adjusted; and,

Approved the financial statements and accounts payable.

The next meeting will be held Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing

