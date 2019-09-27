Shelter pets of the week

The Pets of the Week from the Mason County Animal Shelter include a litter of six-week old kittens, all up for adoption together or separately, and a Pointer mix named, Tilly.

Tilly is 1.5-years old with a friendly disposition and a sister named Lilly who looks just like her, also available for adoption. Though Tilly will make a great companion for humans, she needs to be in a home without cats, according to shelter staff.

Also available are a litter of kittens, all of them needing homes. The kittens are socialized, sweet and ready for a person or family to give them names and call home.

Tilly, Lilly and the kittens are all in need of forever homes and are ready to leave the shelter. If interested, contact the shelter at 304-675-6458. Normal shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.