Mason Council talks stronger burning laws

MASON — There will soon be stronger burning laws in the Town of Mason, after council held the first reading of an ordinance amendment at its most recent meeting.

Mayor Donna Dennis said the amendment will take effect on Oct. 17, following a third reading. The second reading will take place at the Oct. 3 meeting.

The amendment will limit residents to one burn permit each calendar quarter. The permits will be granted for three days each, with an extension allowed at council’s discretion.

Several guidelines for burning are also contained in the amendment, including all vegetation must be dried at least 10 days, and burning must be done during daylight hours, with the size of the burn piles small enough to burn out before dark.

In addition, fires must be surrounded by a 10-foot clearing, and should not be left unattended, and must not cause excessive smoke that will be a nuisance to neighbors. Small backyard firepits remain permissible for cooking purposes. The full amendment can be read at the town hall.

Dennis said the upcoming “Community Works Program” was discussed. The organizational meeting will be held Sept. 28, 10 a.m., at the Mason park.

The purpose of the program is for residents of Mason, Hartford and New Haven to join together and complete projects for the betterment of the Bend Area. The council agreed to share supplies, such as brooms, paint brushes, buckets, and more, when projects are done in Mason. (More information on the program will be published at a later date.)

A meeting with business owners will be held Oct. 1 to discuss the possibility of increases in the town’s business and occupation taxes.

At a prior meeting, council members discussed raising the B&O taxes in the areas of retail sales, services, and rentals. It was noted the town’s B&O rates in those areas are currently less than half of what the state allows.

The council is considering raising the areas to come up to half of the allowable rate in order to gain additional revenue for the town. Members are looking for the increases to take effect Jan. 1, 2020.

Personal appearances at the meeting included Larry Daniel, who questioned the boundaries of Fifth Street and if it continued through the alleyway, and Alan and Tara Shilt, who discussed the burning amendment.

The next regular meeting will be held Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.