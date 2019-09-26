‘Family Fun Fest’ at the library

POINT PLEASANT — The library is not only a place for children to find their favorite books to read, it is also a place to expand their education in other unique ways and a place for them to have fun.

The Mason County Library located at 508 Viand Street in Point Pleasant is partnering with West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) and United Way of the River Cities to hold a Family Fun Fest on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend, shared Cindy Williams, library clerk.

Every open space in the library will be filled with fun activities, playing and learning stations including a lifesize monopoly game, a WVPB “Inquire Within” viewing station with interactive tablets for the children and other activities, an outdoor story walk, a Lego building play area, a bean bag toss game, a ring toss game, a scavenger hunt throughout the library, a bowling game, the maker space where children are invited to create whatever they see in their minds, a fishing game, and an introduction to the library’s new play cafe.

Williams explained the play cafe is a dedicated play space for the children at all times during the library’s open hours.

“They are welcome to come in on any day, a rainy day, a snowy day, a cold day, any day they can come in, hang out and have fun,” said Williams.

Since this event is open to everyone in the family there will be free refreshments and small giveaways the parents can enjoy while they mingle with one another.

WVPB recently launched a new initiative, “Inquire Within,” which Mason County is now involved. The Family Fun Fest event is a kick off to the other “Inquire Within” events that will be held periodically throughout the year at the local libraries in the county.

The libraries on the northern end of the county, the Mason City Library and the New Haven Public Library, will be holding a similar kick off event on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 5-7 p.m. More information on this event will be provided at a later date.

For more information regarding the Family Fun Fest, contact the Mason County Library staff at 304-675-0894.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

